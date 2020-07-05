Kildare Property Watch: Five-bed Naas home for €459,000

A beautiful five-bedroom home at 21 The Maudlins, Naas, is on the market with Coonan property.

This spacious, detached property in a desirable location, extends to approx. 1,894 sq. ft. (176sq.mtrs) and would make an ideal family home. The house is situated within a small development and on a small cul-de-sac. It is located beside Monread Park with a playground, large open green areas and easy access to the Monread leisure centre.

The Maudlins is also convenient for easy access onto the N7 and the Sallins Train Station is close by. Viewing by appointment. The home is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €459,000. Contact Edward Cummins on 045 83 20 20 or edwardc@coonan.com.