Kildare Property Watch: Country living at the heart of Kilmeague

A family home at the heart of Kilmeague, 3 Tower View, is on the market with Maura Donohoe Auctioneers.

The property is a c. 2,700 s. ft home that offers spacious country living and is presented in showhouse condition throughout, with accommodation comprising of entrance hall, sitting room, open plan kitchen/dining/ living room, utility room, guest WC, family room, recreational area, four bedrooms with two en-suites and walk-in wardrobes and a main family bathroom.

Outdoor space

The property boasts large front and rear gardens with a beautiful feature patio area to rear, mature hedging and shrubs, stud rail fencing surround, a wrap around driveway, a large galvanised shed with electricity and much more.

The property benefits from oil fired central heating, double glazed windows, PVC fascia soffit, septic tank with pureflow system, outdoor lighting, CCTV cameras and large electric cast iron gates.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended.

It is on the market with a guide price of €430,000.

Contact Maura Donohoe Auctioneers on 045 449688.