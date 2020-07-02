Kildare troops returning home after delays in Lebanon

33 Co Kildare troops returned to their families from Lebanon this afternoon.

The final rotation of 170 Irish troops from the 115th Infantry Battalion, United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) returned home this afternoon to Dublin Airport following an eight month deployment which was extended due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

General Secretary of the PDFORRA, Ger Guinan, said: "They are usually in Lebanon for six months, due to restrictions for Covid, they had to stay longer. It was particularly difficult for family members. They are all back safe and well."

The personnel were transported to McKee Barracks for a medical screening before travelling home where they will undergo a 14 day isolation period. The 115th Infantry Battalion are drawn primarily from one brigade with personnel mainly from the South East and South of Ireland.

A total of 338 Defence Forces personnel deployed with the 115th Infantry Battalion.

Personnel who served with the 115th Infantry Batallion represented 24 counties across Ireland, with the majority from Cork and Kildare.

The representation around the country is Armagh 1, Donegal 1, Limerick 10, Roscommon 6, Carlow 13, Galway 13, Longford 3, Tipperary 18, Cavan 1, Kerry 2, Louth 5,

Waterford 13, Clare 5, Kildare 33, Meath 2, Westmeath 9,Cork 64, Kilkenny 50, Offaly 7, Wexford 17, Down 1, Laois 7, Wicklow 4, and Dublin 19.