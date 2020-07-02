Kildare Down Syndrome branch appeal for funds

The Kildare Down Syndrome branch are raising funds. Wayne Doyle, a friend of the branch, is climbing Croagh Patrick on Saturday, July 25, to raise much needed funds.

People are being urged to take part by walking, running or cycling 7.64kms or 10,000 steps over the weekend of July 24 to July 26.



All funds raised will go directly toward the branch classes or activities.

Contact: fundraising@kildaredownsyndrome.ie