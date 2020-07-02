Work to start on converting former pub in Newbridge into coffee bar and restaurant

Works are to begin soon on converting a former pub in Newbridge into family restaurant.

Planning permission was granted to convert The Arch into a sit-down and takeaway facility at the corner of Main Street and Robert Street.

The project entered the planning process in 2015 but was held up with objections and appeals.

Builders will be moving in to construct a single-storey side and rear extension.

Existing blocked up doors and windows onto Robert Street at ground floor level will be opened up.

The ground floor level will be fitted out as a sit-down family restaurant with take away services.

A coffee bar area will be located in the original Arch Bar window.

The designs include an internal kitchen, food preparation and food storage rooms and staff and customer toilet facilities.

The rest of the existing first floor will be converted into two apartments (a 1 bed apartment and a 2 bed apartment).