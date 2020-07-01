Catalytic converter stolen from parked car in Naas yesterday

A car that was parked up for most of yesterday had its catalytic converted taken from underneath the vehicle.

The car was parked at Finlay Motors near the M7 Business Park.

Anybody with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact gardaí.

Catalytic converter car parts are very valuable when sold on as they contain precious metals.

Last week three men were arrested in possession of catalytic converters in Celbridge.

Gardaí also said the men were in possession of tools which could be used to remove the car parts.

There has been an increasing number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across Co Kildare in recent months.