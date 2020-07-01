Customers eager to get back to hair salons and restaurants as local economy continues to reopen

Many of the sectors of the local economy that were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions reopened on Monday and reported brisk business.

Pubs serving food, cafés and restaurants, hotels, hairdressers and beauty salons all resume trading.

However, they all must continue to abide by strict public health measures.

Neeba Hair and Beauty Salon in the Whitewater Shopping Centre said it is booked up for several weeks but is still welcoming appointments.

Co-owner Barbara Lumsden said all the necessary precautions were being taken including staff wearing face masks and other forms of PPE.

She told the Leader: “We’re delighted to see our customers coming back because we’ve all missed each other.

She added: “Things are back to normal as much as they can be, and I’m sure they’ll be getting back to normal more so in coming days.”

Judge Roy Beans in Newbridge had a busy Monday and customers were getting used to the social distancing guidelines.

Owner Vivian Carroll said he has been working seven days a week since the lockdown began as he took the opportunity to refurbish the premises as well as his other business, Edward Harrigan & Sons Bar & Restaurant down the street.

He said he had to temporarily lay off his 47 staff when the lockdown started and he later rehired 11 in order to run a restaurant takeaway and delivery business.

He now has 24 staff back in total as he plots a route for his business following the Covid-19 shutdown.

Vivian told the Leader: “We would have a lot of loyal, regular customers and that is the backbone of our business and we’re very grateful for their support.

Walk-ins

“We are working off bookings but we also have walk-in customers today. People are being responsible and leaving after the allotted time.”



In the usually popular Food Court in Whitewater Shopping Centre, a large part of the dining area is cordoned off and only four people are allowed to sit at the existing tables.

Beauticians and barbers around Co Kildare also reported very busy day on first day of reopening after the lockdown.

Amanda Lambe, The Hair Emporium, Kilcullen, said: “We are absolutely busy. It is completely different but we have adapted really quickly.”

They are still fitting six customers into the salon as normal, with perspex installed, and as the waiting room is no longer in use, customers now wait in cars, until ready.

Ms Lambe added: “We had to put in new sockets, there is a sanitiser station. People are so excited, there is a great buzz, it feels like Christmas. Everyone is in a great mood.”

She says that it can be difficult to hear people with the perspex, at basins, but they are adjusting.

Ms Lambe continued: “We are getting into the swing of things.”

All customers and staff are wearing masks. She has been able to keep on the same number of staff and says due to a lot of other hairdressers unfortunately shutting their doors, she is busier than anticipated.

However, she says that pre-Covid business was becoming difficult for hairdressers with VAT rates and increase in minimum wage, and that many have now shut their doors. She fears that there will be an underground market.

The cost of masks is expensive, she says. A €5 charge for the costs of personal protective equipment is now being added.

She said: “This year I might not make a profit. We are following the guidelines. I am anticipating that the salon will be like this for the next year or two.”

Roche’s Barbers, owned by Ciaran Clarke, is back in business and is very busy, with its shops in Monasterevin, Kildare town and Newbridge.

PPE necessary

Bookings are online and by phone and there is an app. Staff and customers wear masks and there is a €2 increase for prices, due to the costs of PPE.

A staff member said on reopening: “Everything is running smoothly, customers and staff are wearing masks, everyone is on time.”

Also, The Men’s Room Barber Shop in Naas town reported a very busy first day back, according to a staff member.

Elsewhere, Dominika Pacia, of Dominika’s Beauty Salon, Newbridge Road, Naas, is working on her own and is taking appointments only.

She encourages customers to bring their own masks, and if they forget, she will charge €1. Asked if customers will pay more for regular services, Ms Pacia said: “I don’t want to increase prices.”