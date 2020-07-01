Co Kildare animal charity planning outdoor fundraiser soon

On Sunday, July 12, charity for animals, KWWSPCA, will be holding its first fundraiser since the pandemic, at their shelter in Athgarvan.

There will be an outdoor bazaar with bargains on clothes, household, bric-a-brac, books, DVDs, pet equipment and much more. There will be stalls selling Ladies', Men's and Children's clothes at an amazing price of €1!

The Eircode is W12 EV 60.

A statement said: "Please note also that the bazaar may have to be cancelled at short notice if the weather is unsuitable. You can call/text 086 3413017, 087 6750488 or 087 6803295 to confirm that the event is taking place and for more information."