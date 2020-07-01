Kildare libraries hosting talk on technology for children and teenagers

How to build resilience in children during digital age by Colm Noctor

Leinster Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Leader Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Talk on technology for children and teenagers

Author of Cop On, a self confessed technology addict, is holding a talk via Zoom for Kildare libaries, on Wednesday. July 8.

Colm Noctor, a Child and Adolescent Psychoanalytical Psychotherapist, ill give tips and advice on building resilience in your children and teenagers in the context of this digital age. The talk is  at about 8.30pm.


Book your place via kildarelibrarybookings@gmail.com