New Kildare Senators take up their seats in Seanad Eireann

Co Kildare's newest Senators took their seats with 60 other colleagues in Seanad Eireann this week.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin (Fianna Fáil), Senator Mark Wall (Labour) and Senator Vincent P Martin (Greens)

Senator Wall said he will do his best to represent working families and to hold the Government to account.

He said: "I wish the new Government well in the interests of our country."

He added: "However, we cannot ignore the quality of life issues that continue to affect our communities on a daily basis.

"The time has come that we respect, take care of and support working families, those who have worked and those that need our help most.

"I look forward to taking my seat in the Seanad and ensuring that I can represent these people in every way.

"This new Government must be held to account in how they help those that need help most, and I look forward to playing my part upon your behalf in that."



Fiona O'Loughlin said the new Programme for Government is pragmatic and practical whilst also ambitious and visionary.

She added: "It is about renewal and recovery for the country at this time of crisis."



She added: "I will serve in the arena of the Seanad with humility, compassion and vigour and continue to strive for the people I represent."

Senator Martin of the Greens, who was one of the Taoiseach's 11 nominees, said taking his seat was an exciting experience and an honour.

He added: "A privilege and one which could not have happened without the combined efforts of the incredibly hard working Green team and of course the voters who placed their trust in me by putting up a big green score in Kildare North in GE 20.

"As well as fulfilling my new duties as a national parliamentarian, I intend doing my utmost to work for and represent the people of Kildare (the first Kildare Green Party voice in the Oireachtas!)