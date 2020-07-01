Kildare Deaths for today: Wednesday, July 1

The death has occurred of Padraig (Paudie) Price

Annesborough, Robertstown, Kildare

Price, Padraig (Paudie), Annesborough, Roberstown, Co. Kildare, June 29th 2020, peacefully at his residence. Pre-deceased by his father Richard (Dick). Sadly missed by his loving mother Josie, brother Noel, sister-in-law Karen, nephew Richard, niece Megan, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Paudie. Those would like to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions on public gatherings are invited to leave a personal message for the family below.

Paudie's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen on Friday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Paudie's family would like to thank the emergency services and the Gardaí for all their help. Family flowers only please, donations can be made to the Allen Cemetery Committee.



The death has occurred of Dominic (Dom) Cotter

Celbridge, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.



Cotter (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Leixlip) June 30th 2020, (peacefully) at home, Dominic (Dom), best dad of Jacqueline, Anna-Marie and Shane, Grandad of Sheila, Adam, Christina, Sarah and Alison, father-in-law to Gerry, Alec, Marion and the late Roger, brother of Eamonn, Len, Sr. Anne (Chile) and the late Sean, Paddy, Kit, Tim, Dick and Mary. Dom was predeceased by his devoted partner Josephine (Joan) Moran. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Your stories, humour, wit and personality were so unique, they will be treasured and missed by everyone including family, extended family and many, many friends.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. When the current circumstances have passed we look forward to celebrating Dom's life with friends and extended family at a later date.

Please follow the link below to view Dominic's funeral mass which will be streamed live from St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge on Thursday at 12:00noon

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Kildare/West Wicklow Community Palliative Care Services.



The death has occurred of Surya David GALLA

Lucan, Dublin / Celbridge, Kildare

GALLA, Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Celbridge, Co. Kildare and Pesaralanka, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India June 20th 2020 peacefully at St. James’ Hospital. Surya David Galla, beloved husband of Madhuri Galla and dear father of Sujith and Susmitha; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Surya will Repose in Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Thursday 2nd July from 2.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

We would ask that everyone attending strictly adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Surya’s funeral Service can be viewed remotely by webcam by following the link HERE on Friday 3rd. July from 11.00 am (GMT).