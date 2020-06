Co Kildare motorists will have temporary speed limits on the M4, until July 24.

Kildare County Council says it applies in the townlands of Kilmacredock, Grangewilliam, Moneycooley

Speeds will reduce from 120km/h, to 80 kilometres per hour, and then 60km/h.

The speed limits are to facilitate resurfacing works on the motorway.