Dublin and Wicklow CAB searches this morning

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation this morning, as part of an ongoing intelligence led operation targeting foreign nationals involved in the laundering of the proceeds of crime, accumulated by Irish-based organised crime groups.

This morning’s operation took place in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and the Wicklow Division. 11 sites were searched which comprised of three business premises and eight residential addresses. Vehicles, high value goods and €449,000 in cash were seized. A further €261,000 in funds were frozen in Irish bank accounts.

Seven people have been arrested for money laundering offences contrary to Section 7 of the Criminal Justice Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act, 2010, and are currently detained at Garda Stations across the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

This morning’s search operation was conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau, supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and Regional Armed Support Units, and assisted by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB), the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) and local District Detective Units. This operation marks a significant development in the Criminal Assets Bureau’s ongoing investigation into a criminal network involved in the laundering of funds for a number of national and international organised crime groups.