Kildare firm hiring Plant Operator

Mulrines Irish Orchards is a 310-acre orchard based in Kill, Co Kildare.

The orchard grows and harvests apples to supply the Company’s juice production plant which is based in Co Donegal.

An opportunity has arisen for a Plant Operator to join the team.

The Plant Operator must:



 Be capable of independently and confidently operating agricultural machinery to include

tractors, harvesting equipment, sprayers etc.

 Be familiar with farm machinery in order to carry out standard maintenance and light

repairs.

 Have a full clean driving licence with category W

 Be from a farming background or worked previously with an Agricultural Contractor

 Be reliable and flexible in regards to working hours

Interested applicants send a copy of their CV to personnel@mulrines.ie quoting reference: 'Plant'.