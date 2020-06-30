Kildare firm hiring Plant Operator
Mulrines Irish Orchards is a 310-acre orchard based in Kill, Co Kildare.
The orchard grows and harvests apples to supply the Company’s juice production plant which is based in Co Donegal.
An opportunity has arisen for a Plant Operator to join the team.
The Plant Operator must:
Be capable of independently and confidently operating agricultural machinery to include
tractors, harvesting equipment, sprayers etc.
Be familiar with farm machinery in order to carry out standard maintenance and light
repairs.
Have a full clean driving licence with category W
Be from a farming background or worked previously with an Agricultural Contractor
Be reliable and flexible in regards to working hours
Interested applicants send a copy of their CV to personnel@mulrines.ie quoting reference: 'Plant'.
