Sixth Class pupils release white balloons from school to mark graduation

The 14 sixth class pupils of Scoil Bhride Lackagh said goodbye to their school for the last time on Friday by releasing white balloons.

The pupils reunited after 15 weeks apart before separating for the summer holidays and starting in various secondary schools across Kildare.

Pupils released white balloons into the sky made plans for a fun day in August.

Parents organised the event via Zoom.

The Department of Education urged schools to explore new ways to mark graduations remotely during the current restrictions.

A spokesman told the Leader: “Schools can host virtual meetings for the pupils or pre-recording videos that can be sent to them to celebrate their time in school.

“Certificates of achievement, photo stories, scrapbooks and other memorabilia can also form part of the celebration.

“The core objective of any decision for holding a ceremony, is that any activity is operated in a safe manner in accordance with public health advice.”