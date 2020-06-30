Man appears before court this morning following €500,000 cash seizure

A 38 year old man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning, in connection to investigations within the Organised and Serious Crime unit.

On Sunday, June 28,personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) within Organised and Serious Crime, undertook an intelligence-led operation involving the targeting of members of an organised crime group (OCG) who are suspected to be involved in large scale trafficking of controlled drugs and associated money laundering.

In the course of operational activity undertaken in Co. Cavan and the northside of Dublin city, a total of five premises were searched, resulting in a quantity of cash, estimated to be not less than €500,000, being seized.

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll, Organised and Serious Crime said, "This operation demonstrates the continued determination of An Garda Síochána to target organised crime through stopping the flow of money suspected to be proceeds of crime and which provides the motivation for organised crime groups to trade in drugs”.