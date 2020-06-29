Man and woman found with heroin on Newbridge street

A man and a woman acting suspiciously in Newbridge were found in possession of heroinn.

Gardai attached to a new Community Policing Unit in Newbridge carried out a search of the pair on Eyre Street under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Both were found in possession of heroin. The drugs were seized and court will follow."

A new community policing initiative has been in operation in Newbridge for three weeks.

Four Gardaí attached to Newbridge Garda Station form the dedicated Community Policing Unit and work alongside regular policing units attached to the station.

The Unit will be overseen by two sergeants also attached to Newbridge who both have a background in Community Policing.

Issues being tackled by the new Unit include: anti-social behaviour, alcohol & Drug consumption, alcohol consumption and littering, drugs being transported on the train, theft of Pedal cycles and criminal damage.