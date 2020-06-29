Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, June 29



The death has occurred of Phil Boles (née Kelly)

Templeogue, Dublin / Suncroft, Kildare

Phil Boles (née Kelly), late of Templeogue, Dublin 6W and formerly of Suncroft, Co. Kildare, on June 25, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving and adoring family and in the exceptional care of Professor Helen Enright and the Haematology Unit and all the caring staff in the Maguire Ward, Tallaght Hospital and Limekiln PHN’s. Their care and her incredible resilience meant that she stayed with us much longer than we thought possible. Predeceased by her wonderful husband and best friend Eddie for 64 years, who passed away on June 7, 2020. Devoted and loving mother to Sharon, Andrew, Denise and Ed who adored her. She will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law Jim and Allen, daughters-in-law Becky and Fiona and her beloved grandchildren; Catherine, Hannah, Daniel, Matthew, Jack, Harry, Lilly, James & Lauren – the jewels in her crown. Also pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters and sadly missed by her wonderful loving sisters – Anne and Rene, sisters-in-law Mary and Jan, brothers in law Mike, John, Alan and Liam, wonderful nephews and nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reunited with Eddie and Resting Together In Peace

The funeral procession will leave from Phil’s residence on Wednesday, July 1st, at approximately 9.30am for friends and neighbours to pay their respects, followed by a Covid-restricted service. Phil’s Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on July 1st in St. Jude’s Church, Willington, Templeogue and will follow HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings. Live streaming of Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle2. Interment afterwards in Deansgrange Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or leave a message of condolence in the condolences section below. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funerals, Templeogue on 01-4907601



The death has occurred of Martin KENNELLY

Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry

Mylerstown Stud, Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare, formerly of Woodford, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Beloved husband of the late Sabina and father of Paul, Mary, Elizabeth, Martin and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family and friends.

House Private Please

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Martin's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Martin’s Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on the morning of the funeral on the webcam on the Two Mile House parish webcam https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Breda Patterson (née Hanrahan)

Carnalway, Kilcullen, Kildare / Ballybunion, Kerry

Breda Patterson (nee Hanrahan), Carnalway, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Ballybunion, Co. Kerry, June 26th, suddenly, at home. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Susan and Siobhàn, sons-in-law Pat, Andrew and Tom, sisters Mary and Sr. Louis Marie, her adored 7 granddaughters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 1st July, at 11am in St Peter's church, Two Mile House, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Breda's funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Two Mile House parish website. www.naasparish.ie

Due to the guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Breda's family in the condolences book below.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis



The death has occurred of Cyril Brannigan

Leixlip, Kildare / Monaghan Town, Monaghan

BRANNIGAN (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Monaghan Town, Co. Monaghan) June 26th 2020 Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.

Cyril, beloved husband of Mildred, dear father of Rebecca and Emma, devoted and cherished grandfather of Christopher, Michael and Aran.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandsons, sons-in-law Gary and Declan, brother Nigel, sister-in-law Eileen, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Please follow the link below to view Cyril’s funeral mass which will be streamed live from the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning at 11.00am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



The death has occurred of Martin Pearse

Ottomy Avenue, Clane, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Pearse, Martin, Ottomy Avenue, Clane & late of Martin's Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare, June 26th 2020, peacefully at home, beloved husband of the late Biddy, deeply regretted by his loving son Alex, brothers Brendan, Joe & Dermot, mother in law Lily, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place on Monday in Clane Parish Church at 10am, with burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed at www.claneparish.com

Martin's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and we suggest you use the online condolence page below. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Phil Boles (née Kelly)

Templeogue, Dublin / Suncroft, Kildare

Phil Boles (née Kelly), late of Templeogue, Dublin 6W and formerly of Suncroft, Co. Kildare, on June 25, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by her loving and adoring family and in the exceptional care of Professor Helen Enright and the Haematology Unit and all the caring staff in the Maguire Ward, Tallaght Hospital and Limekiln PHN’s. Their care and her incredible resilience meant that she stayed with us much longer than we thought possible. Predeceased by her wonderful husband and best friend Eddie for 64 years, who passed away on June 7, 2020. Devoted and loving mother to Sharon, Andrew, Denise and Ed who adored her. She will be greatly missed by her sons-in-law Jim and Allen, daughters-in-law Becky and Fiona and her beloved grandchildren; Catherine, Hannah, Daniel, Matthew, Jack, Harry, Lilly, James & Lauren – the jewels in her crown. Also pre-deceased by her brothers and sisters and sadly missed by her wonderful loving sisters – Anne and Rene, sisters-in-law Mary and Jan, brothers in law Mike, John, Alan and Liam, wonderful nephews and nieces, friends and neighbours.

Reunited with Eddie and Resting Together In Peace

The funeral procession will leave from Phil’s residence on Wednesday, July 1st, at approximately 9.30am for friends and neighbours to pay their respects, followed by a Covid-restricted service. Phil’s Funeral Mass will take place at 10am on July 1st in St. Jude’s Church, Willington, Templeogue and will follow HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings. Live streaming of Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-jude-the-apostle2. Interment afterwards in Deansgrange Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices or leave a message of condolence in the condolences section below. All enquiries to Massey Bros. Funerals, Templeogue on 01-4907601



The death has occurred of Martin KENNELLY

Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Listowel, Kerry

Mylerstown Stud, Two Mile House, Naas, Co. Kildare, formerly of Woodford, Listowel, Co. Kerry.

Beloved husband of the late Sabina and father of Paul, Mary, Elizabeth, Martin and Sean. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, extended family and friends.

House Private Please

"May He Rest In Peace"

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held in celebration of Martin's life at a later date. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below. For those that wish to view Martin’s Funeral Mass it will be streamed live on the morning of the funeral on the webcam on the Two Mile House parish webcam https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/two-mile-house-webcam

Funeral Arrangements Later



The death has occurred of Breda Patterson (née Hanrahan)

Carnalway, Kilcullen, Kildare / Ballybunion, Kerry

Breda Patterson (nee Hanrahan), Carnalway, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Ballybunion, Co. Kerry, June 26th, suddenly, at home. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Marie, Susan and Siobhàn, sons-in-law Pat, Andrew and Tom, sisters Mary and Sr. Louis Marie, her adored 7 granddaughters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, 1st July, at 11am in St Peter's church, Two Mile House, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Breda's funeral Mass will be streamed live on the Two Mile House parish website. www.naasparish.ie

Due to the guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message for Breda's family in the condolences book below.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis



The death has occurred of Cyril Brannigan

Leixlip, Kildare / Monaghan Town, Monaghan

BRANNIGAN (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Monaghan Town, Co. Monaghan) June 26th 2020 Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, after a long illness.

Cyril, beloved husband of Mildred, dear father of Rebecca and Emma, devoted and cherished grandfather of Christopher, Michael and Aran.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandsons, sons-in-law Gary and Declan, brother Nigel, sister-in-law Eileen, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Please follow the link below to view Cyril’s funeral mass which will be streamed live from the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Tuesday morning at 11.00am.

http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”



The death has occurred of Martin Pearse

Ottomy Avenue, Clane, Kildare / Naas, Kildare

Pearse, Martin, Ottomy Avenue, Clane & late of Martin's Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare, June 26th 2020, peacefully at home, beloved husband of the late Biddy, deeply regretted by his loving son Alex, brothers Brendan, Joe & Dermot, mother in law Lily, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place on Monday in Clane Parish Church at 10am, with burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed at www.claneparish.com

Martin's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and we suggest you use the online condolence page below. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.