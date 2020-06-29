Woman sustains gun shot wounds in Dublin yesterday

Gardaí have arrested a man, aged in his 20s, following a shooting incident which occurred in Shangan Park, Ballymun, on Sunday.

At approximately 2.30pm, Gardaí responded to reports of shots being fired at a house in the area.

A woman, aged in her 50s, received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and was taken to hospital. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out.

Gardaí arrested the man a short time later. He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Ballymun Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Ballymun on 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. Investigations are ongoing.