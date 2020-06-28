IT Carlow ‘Student First’ ethos puts learners at its heart

Sponsored Content

Last month, Institute of Technology Carlow hosted a Virtual Open Day, determined that the Covid-19 pandemic should not get in the way of students obtaining all the information and advice they needed to make an informed choice about studying at IT Carlow.

This ‘student first’ ethos reflects how IT Carlow puts its learners at the heart of everything it does. The Institute is three-quarters of the way through a €150 million capital investment programme that has already delivered first-class lecture facilities, technology support, sports amenities, student services, a dedicated research and development facility, an aerospace centre and a teaching and learning centre.

And there is more to come. The €15million, 31-acre South Sports Campus is nearing completion and will provide six full-size playing pitches, one all-weather artificial GAA pitch, one grass GAA pitch, two grass soccer pitches, two grass rugby pitches, a 1.6km looped walking trail, 400-metre athletics track and pavilion building with changing rooms, meeting rooms and ancillary spaces.

Separately, a new Campus Northern Quarter is under development that will deliver the new Advanced Science and Technology Building, boasting 30 laboratories, a 40m Indoor Assessment Sprint Track and Altitude Chamber. In parallel, a new Corporate Support Services Building will comprise administrative departments, a restaurant and café, atrium exhibition space and, outside, a public plaza.

Such facilities ensure an unparalleled learning experience for Institute of Technology Carlow’s 8,200 students who are pursuing 80 taught programmes to Level 9 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) in science, engineering, computing, business and humanities through its centres in Carlow, Wexford and Wicklow.

Industry needs

Courses are planned in collaboration with the needs of industry and bring learners into direct contact with professional practice through work placements, industry-based projects and clinical placements.

Amongst the niche and ‘industry ready’ programmes offered by Institute of Technology Carlow are the Bachelor of Science (Hons.) programmes in Computing in Interactive Digital Arts and Design, Digital Marketing with Analytics, and Pharmaceutics and Drug Formulation, together with a new honours degree course at the Wexford campus in Tourism and Event Management.

They sit alongside niche programmes, such as the B.Sc. (Hons) in Cybercrime & IT Security, the B. Sc. (Hons) in Brewing & Distilling and the Bachelor of Engineering in Aircraft Systems.

Institute of Technology Carlow has the highest undergraduate progression rate (86%) at Level 8 in the technological sector. This means that, by attending IT Carlow, students have a higher chance of completing their course of choice than at any other institute of technology.

Success

Graduates of Institute of Technology Carlow engaged in employment or further studies at graduation is 93%, rising to 96% within six months of graduating — well above the national average of 80%. Alumni are working with the most prestigious companies in the world, including organisations at the forefront of the computing, pharmaceutical and financial sectors.

Outside the lecture theatre, students partake in the Institute’s many clubs and societies. A strong sports programme and incredible sports facilities has led to a huge roll call of sporting title wins. The 2019/20 academic year was fantastic for IT Carlow sport.

The men’s soccer team won its eighth CFAI Challenge Cup title in 10 years, while the footballers and hurlers both reached the finals of the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon cups, respectively.

It is no wonder that IT Carlow has, for two consecutive years, been voted the No. 1 institute of technology for sport in Ireland by Student Sport Ireland.

IT Carlow is a great place to ‘Start Your Story’. For further information, visit www.itcarlow.ie