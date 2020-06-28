Fashion Fix: Eight of the best strappy sandals for summer

If you make one purchase from the shoe department this summer, it has to be a pair of strappy sandals - but not just any kind.

The focus is firmly on the ankles this season, at least according to the catwalks, where skinny straps, ropes and ribbons of all kinds were wound round models' legs.

At JW Anderson, the rope-ties of flat sandals were wrapped round trouser legs too, proving the transitional power of this trend - but now that we're heading into summer proper, it's all about bare legs and sexy sandals.

That doesn't mean you have to totter around on stiletto heels, however. Take your cue from Toga SS20 with Nineties-style square-toed flats, or chunky 'flatforms' for a bit of height with maximum comfort.

As for stilettos, there are plenty of party-ready options out there too, from rainbow-bright hues to metallic tones with chain detailing.

Spurred by the catwalk focus on natural materials such as raffia, espadrilles with extra-long ankle ties are making a comeback too.

Whether flat or wedge, neutral toned or in a summery bright, they're perfect for pairing with floaty dresses or linen shorts.

On the search for some new sandals? Here are eight of the best ankle-strap sandals for summer...

1. Oliver Bonas Rope Tie Black & White Studded Sandals, €59.50

2. Miss Selfridge Exotic Skinny Ankle Tie Sandal, €18.75 (was €25)

3. Air & Grace Ibiza Natural Raffia Espadrille, €111.07

4. New Look White Leather-Look Ankle Tie Flatform Sandals, €32.99

5. Dune Monique Pink Spaghetti Strap Stiletto Heel Sandals, €70 (was €100)

6. Shoeaholics Collection Cadiz Yellow Wedges, €26.55

7. Topshop Black Wrap Sandals, €36 (was €40)

8. River Island Gold Chain Ankle Barely There Heeled Sandals, €60