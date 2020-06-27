Interiors: Décor ideas for your child's nursery

When it comes to decorating your baby’s nursery you want to create something truly special for them.

In the past nurseries tended to be painted pink or blue, but interior design has evolved along with our taste. There are many fantastic options to consider other than simply painting the four walls in one colour.

From hand-painted wall murals, stunning wallpapers, feature wall murals, and great children’s fabrics collections it has never been easier to create a unique nursery for your home.

There are also plenty of additional items that you can add too, such as scatter cushions, rugs, trimmings and wall stickers that can enhance your baby’s bedroom.

This week I am sharing some of the beautiful collections from renowned story book illustrators Frann Preston-Gannon, Christopher Corr and Yuval Zommer. They have created a stunning Picture Book Collection with Villa Nova which evokes childhood memories of whimsical story books brought to life by captivating illustrations.

These stunning collections allow your child to discover the wondrous creatures and faraway places that can be found in books and their imaginations. There is something in this collection to suit all tastes and personalities. Here is an overview of some of my favourites for nurseries from the Picture Book Collection by Villa Nova available from our Aspire Design studio.

‘Busy Buzzy Wall Mural’

Pictured (mian pic) is his ‘Busy Buzzy Wall Mural’ where you can immerse yourself in a lively woodland scene which is teeming with tiny creatures that spark the imagination and fill a room with joy. This incredible wall mural was designed by talented author and illustrator Yuval Zommer.

Yuval graduated from the London Royal College of Art with an MA in illustration. Some of his other designs in the picturebook collections include ‘Bark Life’, ‘Busy Buzzy’, ‘Apples and Pears’ and ‘Duck Pond’ where you get a bug’s eye view of Yuval’s incredibly intricate illustrations.

Embark on a world crawling with teeny ladybugs, fluttering butterflies and buzzing bees. Splish splash in the duck ponds, leap with frogs, chuckle with chickens and explore the park with your canine chums.

‘Lady Bugs’

Another beautiful design by Yuval Zommer is this incredible wallpaper called ‘Lady Bugs’ which takes a bug’s eye view of the world. Cheery ladybugs scamper over a vast expanse of vibrantly patterned leaves. This striking and endearing wallcovering has a joyous, playful appeal.

‘Tiny Turtles Wallcovering’

The ‘Tiny Turtles Wallcovering’ designed by Frann Preston- Gannon consists of tiny flapping turtles printed on a lustrous background that adds a beautiful watery shimmer to the design. Other prints in the collection bring us on an adventure to deep dive into the ocean and see the turtles in the sea dive and dance in swirling seaweed, whilst fish and seahorses twist and twirl, and tiny turtles little flippers flutter through the ocean's tides.

‘Island Hopping’

A graduate of The Royal College of Art in London, illustrator Christopher Corr’s work is about global travel, joy, colour and love of life. His ‘Island Hopping’ collection enables you to feel the blazing sun in your face as you take a trip around the world; explore the majestic Pink City in India, visit busy downtown New York and island hop around the Mediterranean. His design ‘Island Hopping’ showcases a charming Mediterranean village with rambling villas, domed churches, slinky tavern cats and tiny fishing boats bob along on the ocean waves whilst colourful characters laugh and play.

‘Pretty Kitty’

Also designed by Christopher Corr, ‘Pretty Kitty’ is a glorious array of taverna cats each with expressive personalities and style. These pretty kitties are vibrantly patterned and coloured adding feline fun to walls.

I hope you have found this week’s column interesting and that I have given you some inspiration when decorating your child’s nursery. If you would like to order any samples of fabric or wallpaper pictured here then please get in touch and we will be happy to order some samples to post to your home. Remember if there is a topic that you would like covered in my weekly interiors column then please drop me a line with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.