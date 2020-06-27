KWWSPCA: Great news as dogs get forever homes

For those of you who are interested, all of our previous Dogs of Week have been rehomed or booked for a new home. We are especially pleased for Ralph, a large lurcher cross, and Blossom, an Akita cross, who were in our care for about two months.

Large dogs often do take longer to rehome and these two have finally found themselves lovely, forever homes.

From Kildare to Sweden

Some of the rescue dogs in the care of the KWWSPCA find lovely homes in Sweden. The KWWSPCA is linked to a Swedish dog rescue charity, Hundar Utan Hem (Dogs without Homes). They advertise some of our dogs in Sweden, check the homes and then arrange for the dogs to be transported to Sweden. Sweden has very strict laws relating to the ownership of dogs and so there are very few stray dogs or neglected dogs.

The person who set up the charity came to Ireland about 12 years ago to adopt a dog for herself, after hearing how many stray dogs here ended up in dog pounds and how many of these were then put to sleep.

When friends of hers in Sweden realised they too could rescue a dog from Ireland with her help, the charity was founded.

The situation in Irish dog pounds is very much better now and very few dogs are put to sleep; the only ones being those too vicious or unreliable to be rehomed and those found killing livestock.

But nevertheless, the Swedish people love to adopt a dog from Ireland and most of the dogs go off to wonderful homes. Lurchers are especially popular as they are not common in Sweden.

REMINDER THAT THE KWWSPCA ANIMAL SHELTER IS CLOSED TO VISITORS

Just a reminder that the KWWSPCA Animal Shelter near Athgarvan is currently closed to visitors without an appointment due to Covid-19 restrictions and the gate is usually kept locked.

If you wish to call in to the shelter with a donation or for any other reason, then please call 087 6803295 or 087 1279835 first to make sure there will be someone there to open the gate for you.

DOG OF THE WEEK — SHANDY

Shandy is a three year old terrier who is looking for a new home. He is affectionate but likes to choose one person to be his human so he is best suited to a home where there is one adult, and where there are no children.

He is good on the lead and loves his walks. Shandy is neutered, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 972274000277137, origin Ireland).

To express an interest in Shandy please email kwwspca@gmail.com to request a pre adoption form. To complete an adoption a dog licence and collar tag are required, a minimum donation of €150 is requested to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses, and a secure garden is essential.

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. she Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook