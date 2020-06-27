Kildare Property Watch: Four-bed Newbridge family home on sale for €359,500

A four-bedroom home with a sunroom extension at 2 The Avenue, Walshestown Park, is on the market for €359,500.

The house is a detached residence built in 2006, containing c 1,700 sq ft of generous accommodation, presented in showhouse condition. The house has the benefit of a gas-fired Smart Home Hive heating system, double-glazed windows and monocouche/sandstone exterior and PVC fascia/soffits.

Walshestown Park is a modern residential development of semi-detached and detached homes built by Roseberry Construction and the house is in a semi-circle overlooking a large green area.

Accommodation

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sittingroom with marble fireplace and insert stove, kitchen/diningroom with integrated appliances leading to sunroom with oak floor and vaulted ceiling.

Also downstairs there is a utility room and toilet. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, main bedroom ensuite and family bathroom.

This home is on the outskirts of town but within walking distance of all amenities.

Find out more

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.