Kildare Property Watch: Georgian-style home on 12 acres in Kill for €925,000

A beautiful Georgian-style home on 12 acres with a stable is on the market with Coonan Property for €925,000.

Newbury House at Alasty, Kill, was built in 1997. It is a two storey Georgian style residence situated on a private and mature site.

The property is accessed via an attractive, tree-lined gravelled driveway. This imposing house which is presented in superb condition measures about 2,900 sq ft. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms plus WC, a sitting room, study, diningroom, sunroom, kitchen and utility.

The house has a range of special features such as high ceilings, a Margaret Peart stained glass window and a feature central staircase.

Outside there is an attractive stable block with five stables, a tackroom, haybarn and garage.

The yard has a separate entrance and is situated conveniently to the stud-railed paddocks. The lands are all in grass are stud fenced and are surrounded by mature trees and hedgerow.

The property is ideally located on the quaint Alasty Lane just 5 km from the M7 motorway at Kill and from Sallins village. It is just 8 km from Straffan village and the K Club.

Dublin city is approximately a 35 minute drive and Newbury House is conveniently located close to a full range of sporting amenities and facilities such as Naas and Punchestown racetracks, The K Club, Carton House and Palmerstown House.

Newbury House is an ideal family home situated on a beautifully mature site and has the benefit of being surrounded by 12 acres of lands and a very useful yard.

The guide price is in excess of €925,000, and the home is for sale by private treaty.

For further information please contact Philip Byrne on 01 6286128 or email philipb@coonan.com.