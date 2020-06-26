"The train braked and then it hit something" - Fatality on train line between Portarlington and Monasterevin

A man has been killed after being struck by a commuter train near Portarlington earlier today.

The incident was confirmed by gardaí after an early morning train struck and tragically struck the man on the line between Portarlington and Monasterevin.

Emergency services attended the scene and train services were disrupted for some hours.

Passengers onboard the train going to work in Kildare and Dublin reported the incident at around 8.35am.

They felt the train suddenly brake when approaching the scene of the tragedy.

One passenger said: "The train braked and hit something. Gardai, fire brigade and ambulance are on site."





Gardaí confirmed the tragic incident occurred shortly before 9am.

"A man was fatally struck by a train in Portarlington. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing," they said in a statement.

It's understood the incident is being treated as a personal tragedy.

Irish Rail has said the rail line is now reopen, after it was closed for several hours.

They tweeted: "Line has reopened between Portarlington and Monasterevin. Full services are now resuming, minimal knock on delays expected."