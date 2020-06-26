Newbridge roads to be closed from Monday

Leinster Leader Reporter

Leinster Leader Reporter

Road surfacing works will be carried out at the following locations in Co Kildare  from Monday, June  29, to Wednesday, July 8.

The areas are  L6086 Yellowbog, L6062 Melon Hill and  L6089 Castlefish, Newbridge. 

Road closures will be in place for the duration of the works at each location. Diversion routes will be in place and will be clearly signposted. Your co-operation is appreciated and any inconvenience caused is regretted.