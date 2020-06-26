Confirmed - All-Ireland football championship will be straight knock-out
All-Ireland final scheduled for a week before Christmas
Fergal Conway in action for Kildare
This season’s All-Ireland football championship will be a straight knock-out, the GAA has confirmed.
The All-Ireland senior football championship final will be played just before Christmas on Saturday, December 19.
Unlike the football, the hurling championship will contain a backdoor format. Their All-Ireland final is scheduled for Sunday, December 13.
The draws for the Munster and Leinster Senior Hurling Championships will take place live on RTÉ's Six One news this evening, along with the Leinster Football Championship to decide potential semi-final pairings.
In the football, all knockout games will be finished on the day, with penalties if required, including provincial and All-Ireland finals.
The GAA say the inter-county season will recommence on October 17 with the final two rounds of the league to be played before the championship fixtures start.
The hurling series will kick-start the inter-county championship season with provincial games commencing at the end of October.
The Joe McDonagh Cup format remains the same, but the finalists won't proceed to the race for Liam MacCarthy and will be a curtain raiser to the All-Ireland hurling final.
Participation of British teams in the Ring and Rackard competitions will depend on travel situation between Ireland and Britain.
The Association has confirmed that the provincial and All-Ireland club championships as well as the All-Ireland Schools Series and Tailteann Cup, have been postponed for the calendar year.
See a breakdown of dates below:
Knock-out Football Championship
Munster, Connacht, Ulster & Leinster Championships (draws already made)
Prelim Rounds
USFC - Monaghan v Cavan
LSFC - Carlow v Offaly, Wexford v Wicklow, Louth v Longford
Quarter Finals
USFC - Donegal v Tyrone, Derry v Armagh, Mon/Cav v Antrim, Fermanagh v Down
LSFC - Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, Wex/Wick v Meath, Louth/Longford v Laois, Westmeath v Dublin
CSFC - London v Roscommon, Leitrim v Mayo
MSFC – Waterford v Limerick, Clare v Tipperary
Semi Finals
USFC - Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh – Mon/Cav/Antrim v Fermanagh/Down
LSFC - Leinster- Draw to be made
CSFC - Leitrim/Mayo v London/Roscommon; Galway v Sligo
MSFC – Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipp and Cork v Kerry
Munster, Connacht, Ulster and Leinster Finals
All Ireland Semi Finals and Final
Dates for your diary
October 17/18 -
Sat
Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Finals
Sat/Sun
Allianz Football League Round 6
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 2A, 2B & 3B Finals
October 24/25
Sat/Sun
Allianz Football League Round 7
Munster Hurling Quarter-Final
Leinster Hurling Quarter-Final
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Quarter-Finals
Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 1
October31/November 1
Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Quarter-Finals
Munster Football Quarter-Finals
Leinster Football Round 1
Ulster Football Preliminary Round/Quarter-Finals
Munster Hurling Semi-Finals
Leinster Hurling Semi-Finals
Joe McDonagh & Lory Meagher Round 2
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Semi-Finals & Relegation Semi-Finals
November 7/8
Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Semi-Finals
Munster Football Semi-Finals
Leinster Football Quarter-Finals
Ulster Football Quarter-Finals
Hurling Qualifier Round 1 (2 games)
Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 Game)
Christy Ring & Nickey Rackard Relegation Finals
Lory Meagher Round 3
November 14/15
Sat/Sun
Connacht Football Final
Leinster Football Semi-Finals
Ulster Football Semi-Final
Leinster Hurling Final
Munster Hurling Final
Hurling Qualifier Round 2 (2 games)
Joe McDonagh Round 3 (1 game)
Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard & Lory Meagher Finals
November 21/22
Sat Bloody Sunday Commemoration
Leinster Senior Football Final
Joe McDonagh Round 4
All Ireland Hurling Quarter Finals (2 games)
Sun
Munster Football Final
Ulster Football Final
Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final
November 28/29
Sat
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
(Leinster v Quarter-Final Winner)
Joe McDonagh Round 5
Sun
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
(Munster v Quarter-Final Winner)
Sat/Sun
All-Ireland Minor Football Semi-Finals
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Finals
December 5/6
Sat
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
(Leinster v Ulster)
Sun
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final
(Connacht v Munster)
Sat/Sun
All-Ireland Minor Football Finals
All-Ireland Minor Hurling Finals
December 12/13
Sun
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final
Joe McDonagh Final
December 19/20
Sat
All-Ireland Senior Football Final
