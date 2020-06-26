Kildare Garda speed guns can nab you up to 1km away and at night!

New laser speed guns are allowing gardaí to clock the speed of a motorist up 1km away - and at night.

The TruCAM devices have been in use by the Kildare Garda Division since February.

A photo of the LCD screen of this device (below) showed it detected the speed of an oncoming vehicle as 206km per hour as it was positioned over half a kilometre away (541.6m).

As the screen shows, the time of the detection was 15 minutes before 12 midnight on June 13 last.

The TruCAM laser guns are often able to detect the speed of vehicles even before the driver can see the garda.

Above: A car is detected over 500m away in darkness

The state-of-the-art devices are manufactured by Laser Technology Inc (LTI) headquartered in Colorado in the US.

According to the TruCAM II device's specifications, it has a maximum measurement distance of 1,200m - and so is suited to long, straight stretches of road such as on the motorways network.

ABOVE: A car's speed detected over 630m away

Devices such as the TruCAM II are in use by traffic police around the world.

The TruCAM II water resistant and therefore can be operated in wet conditions.

It has up to 10 hours of battery time and can be re-charged from a car's cigarette lighter socket.

A large trans-reflective LCD screen works in bright sunlight or in night-time conditions.

Gardaí have also purchased the TruSpeed SXB laser devices which can clock cars from a maximum distance of around 600m.