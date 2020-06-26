Co Kildare politician says Breast Check not available until September or October is 'hugely disappointing'

A Co Kildare politician says it is 'hugely disappointing' that BreastCheck is not returning until September or October.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy said: "Unfortunately, Breast Checks reinstatement is not scheduled for return until September or October. It’s hugely disappointing that this important and in some cases life-saving check is being delayed especially in light of the ability to open up other intimate settings."



Cllr McLoughlin Healy said: "Contact your GP without delay if you have any symptoms of breast cancer. Never ignore symptoms.

Symptoms of breast cancer can include:

- a lump in either breast

- discharge from either of your nipples (which may be streaked with blood)

- a lump or swelling in either of your armpits

a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

- dimpling on the skin of your breasts

- a rash on or around your nipple

- a change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast