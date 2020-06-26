Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 26

The death has occurred of Tommy Keenan

Shamrock Lodge, Donadea, Kildare

Keenan, Tommy, "Shamrock Lodge", Donadea, Co. Kildare, June 24th 2020, peacefully, after a period of ill health bravely borne. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Rosaleen, daughters Gwen, Carmel, Bernie and Loretta, his son Jim, daughter in law Karen, sons in law Tony, Mick, John & Niall, his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews Pat, Martin, Frank & Johnny, relatives, his dear neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place on Saturday in Rathcoffey Church at 11am, with burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery.

Tommy's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and we suggest you use the online condolence page below. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Frank McGarry

Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot, Kildare / Carlow

Frank McGarry of Ballyburn Upper, Castledermot and Hughes Sculptors, College Street, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness, on June 25th, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Ann and Edward, adored grandfather of Katie, Rebecca, Ruby and Eve and cherished brother of Anne, Eileen, Maeve and the late Dermot and Brendan.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, son-in-law Steve, daughter-in-law Eimear, granddaughters, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his large circle of extended family and friends.

May Frank’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interests of public health, a private funeral service will take place, after which his burial will take place in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow at approx. 1.30p.m on Saturday, 27th June 2020.

The service will be streamed via live webcam from Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow on Saturday at 12 Noon and can be viewed by using the following link http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Maureen Plunkett (née Brady)

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare

Plunkett (nee Brady), Maureen, Barrogstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, June 24th 2020, peacefully in her 96th year in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Paddy & mother of the late Jim, deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Mary (Watters) & Anne (Carney), sons in law Paddy & Brian, daughters-in-law Catherine & Patricia, brother Peter, sister Lillie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings, are invited to leave a message below. Maureen's funeral mass can be viewed on Saturday morning at 11am at www.celstra.ie.



The death has occurred of Harriette Jeanette ( Haddie) SPOONER (née Gray)

Grangeclare, Kilmeague, Naas, Kildare

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Imall Ward, Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Bertie and son Willie. Fondly remembered by her daughters June, Sylvia and Valerie, her grandchildren Avril, Gail, Freda, Alison, Robert and John, brother Fossie, sister Doreen, sons-in-law Ossie and Carl, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law Alan, sisters-in law Patrica, Bernadette and Frances , large circle of friends and especially her kind neighbours.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a family funeral will take place on Sunday at 1pm in Kilmeague Parish Church.

SOCIAL DISTANCE REGULATIONS TO BE ADHERED TO, PLEASE.

Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

"Safe in the arms of Jesus"



The death has occurred of Louise (Lou) GIBSON

Celbridge, Kildare

Dearly loved darling daughter of Shirley and George. Dear sister of Saidhbhin and Samuel, sister-in-law of Wezi. Sadly missed by her many caring friends by Liz, Rhoda, Hilary, Arthur and relatives.

A private family cermony has taken place. Our treasured memories of Louise will remain with us forever. She is a loss to the animal kingdom. A wonderful person whose bright light touched everyone she met.

Donations through Persse Funeral Directors (Kildare Town) for animal charites (including Cats Aid) and Pieta House.



The death has occurred of Dermot BYRNE

Oldtown, Celbridge, Kildare / Rathdrum, Wicklow

Dermot Byrne (St. Colman's Nursing Home, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow and formerly Oldtown, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) 21st June 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St. Colman's Nursing Home, Rathdrum. Sadly missed by his sisters Elsie and Marian, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current HSE guidelines Dermot's Funeral was held in private.