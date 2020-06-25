Naas Country Market returning with calls for Farmers Market too

Naas Country Market will be reopening next Friday morning at The Moat, on July 3.

Meanwhile, Social Democrats Cllr Bill Clear is urging Kildare County Council to take action and assist the Farmers Market get back up and running in Naas.

Since the closure of Trax as a restaurant, the market traders now need a new area.

Cllr Clear says that there is a lot of interest from traders in returning and that the Harbour area of Naas would be ideal.

He said: "I hope Kildare County Council will facilitate them, there are a number of stall holders interested in getting back."