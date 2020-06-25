Carlow Gardaí appealing for witnesses - boy is critical

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a jeep that occurred in the Ballymartin area of Borris, Co. Carlow, today at approximately 1:30pm.

The cyclist, a 10 year old boy, was airlifted from the scene to Temple Street Children's University Hospital. His condition is described as critical. The scene is currently preserved for a examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.