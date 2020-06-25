LATEST: Kilcullen to Naas road still closed due to serious two-vehicle crash

The main Kilcullen to Naas Road is still closed due to a serious collision earlier.

The incident happened at around 10am on the R448 near Stephenstown and diversions have been place since then.

The scene is about 5km from Kilcullen town close to junctions for Dunlavin and Twomilehouse.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Due to a serious two vehicle collision, the Kilcullen to Naas Road is currently closed near Stephenstown.

"Diversions are in place".

Local gardaí and Kildare Fire Service units are at the scene.