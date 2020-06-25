Kildare Gardaí arrest three men in possession of catalytic converters

Three men were arrested in possession of catalytic converters in Celbridge on Monday.

Celbridge gardaí also said the men were in possession of tools which could be used to remove the car parts.

The three suspects were brought to Celbridge Garda Station.

They were later charged and brought before Blanchardstown District Court.

Recent spate of thefts

There has been an increasing number of thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles across Co Kildare in recent months.

The car parts contain precious metals which have a high value when sold on.

They can be removed from underneath parked cars in a matter of minutes.

Last month, a catalytic converter was removed from a vehicle at the Royal Canal Amenity Group in Confey.

In March, a catalytic converter was taken from a car parked at Intel in Leixlip.

In late February, a catalytic converter was taken from a vehicle parked on the campus of Maynooth University.

Earlier this year, catalytic converters were removed from a car in the Aldi car park in Clane and from a vehicle at Sallins Train Station.





