Kildare County Council gets application for 3 storey apartment block in Naas

Including all associated site works

Planning is applied to Kildare County Council for a three storey apartment block at Sallins Road, Naas.

The planning contains an application for three bedroom apartments and seven of two bedroom type apartments, in lieu of a previously approved apartment block.

The planning includes all associated site development works including landscaping surface, road, footpaths, additional car parking, bicycle parking, ESB, and much more.