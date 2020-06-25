Kildare Town Heritage Centre reopening this Monday

Kidlare Town Heritage Centre is reopening this Monday.



They are looking at a phased opening in that the tourist office and shop will open Monday.



A statement from Kildare Town Heritage Centre said: "It’s important that we monitor the situation to ensure all new protocols are being followed and that staff can cope with the new way of working and new cleaning regime. So for the first month we will open Monday to Friday normal hours but closed on the Saturday to ensure that we have two members of staff here at all times.

During this period, we will be training people up on how the VR will operate (this mainly for the extra VR guides) and keeping abreast of the ever-changing situation and advice coming from Government and HSE. The Heritage Centre will be monitoring other VR experiences to check what they have put in place to ensure people's safety."