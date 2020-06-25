LATEST: Man due in Naas court this afternoon in connection with stabbing in Kildare town

The man in his 40s arrested in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Kildare town yesterday evening has been charged.

He will appear before Kildare District Court this afternoon.

Gardaí said that at approximately 5.30pm yesterday, a man entered a supermarket in Kildare town and was approached by a male security guard when he was observed attempting to steal an item.

The suspect then produced a knife and stabbed the security guard (aged in his 30s) before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The injured man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Following enquiries, Gardaí observed a man matching the suspect's description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

After approaching the suspect, the male produced two knives and attempted to assault the Garda members.

The man was disarmed and subsequently arrested.

One Garda member was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

The suspect was detained at Kildare Garda Station while further investigations were carried out.