Mother calls for clear policy on school graduations to mark the occasion for pupils

The mother of a primary school pupil has called for a clear policy from the Department of Education on school graduations for primary and secondary schools.

Many teachers and parents have decided to mark the important occasion for Sixth Class or Leaving Cert pupils by organising their own 'Zoom graduations' or small, socially distanced events due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But there have been no specific guidelines issued to school principals by the Department.

Diana Maynard said there was no graduation event organised for the 6th Class in Scoil Bhríde in Kill.

The school was due to close this week for the summer.

Diana said: "Unfortunately nothing was arranged for the 6th Class to mark the day.

"The principle said he will arrange something at a later date when it's safe to do so."

She added: "It's such a shame for the 6th Class children not to have closure.

"The pre-school that runs out of Scoil Bhride had a drive-through graduation. Something that simple could have been done for the 6th Class to give them some sort of closure.

"This is exactly why a clear policy around this issue needs to be set out."