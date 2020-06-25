LATEST: Road closed after serious crash between Naas and Kilcullen

The main Kilcullen to Naas Road is currently closed due to a serious collision.

Kildare Gardai said that the incident happened on the R448 near Stephenstown and that diversions are in place.

The scene is about 5km from Kilcullen town and close to junctions for Dunlavin and Twomilehouse.

A spokesperson said: "Due to a serious two vehicle collision, the Kilcullen to Naas Road is currently closed near Stephenstown.

"Diversions are in place".

Local gardaí and Kildare Fire Service units are at the scene.

More to follow.../