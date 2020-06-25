Vhi Medic questions safety of masks for public

A Naas Social Democrats Cllr says it 'is a bit rich' for Minister for Transport, Shane Ross, 'dictating' that it could be an offence if people don't wear a mask on public transport, considering he does not use public transport himself.

Cllr Bill Clear, says that he only has 50% hearing, and lip reads, and that hearing people through masks can be very muffled, but whatever it takes, to keep the figures down, then he agrees with wearing masks.

However, he cautioned towards making masks mandatory, adding that people have medical and other reasons for not being able to wear masks.

VHISwift Care Doctor, in Dublin and Cork private clinics, Dr Maria Hurley, does not believe that enough studies have been carried out on the safety of masks for the public.

She cautioned against making masks mandatory.

Dr Hurley, who qualfied in 1998 from University College Cork, in Anaesthetics and General Practice, works in Urgent Care, for VHI Swift Care Clinics.

She said: "I think talking of making the non wearing of masks an offence is reactionary, it is knee jerk, more studies need to be done. I believe that masks provide minimal protection, it is hard to know, the respiration ones used in the Intensive Care Units could be the best, as people could be breathing in their C02."

Whatever about the health impact, she says that the mandatory wearing of masks could lead to discrimination, and also could lead to a false sense of security.

She is very concerned about the backlog in non Covid illnesses and a stark increase in mental health issues.

Dr Hurley says there are now people presenting with cancer who were afraid to go to a hospital or GP during the lockdown.