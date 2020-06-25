Kildare Garda warning about pickpockets in 'Covid-19 queues' into shops

Kildare Gardaí have warned people in queues to go into shops to be vigilant about potential pickpockets.

Consumers are stationary for several minutes in queues and may be a sitting target for opportunistic thieves to take a purse, handbag or wallet.

Retail premises have restricted the number of customers due to social distancing guidelines, leading to regular queues of people two metres apart.

A man had his wallet stolen in Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge last Saturday at around 4.15pm.

There was a significant amount of cash in the wallet.

A Kildare Garda spokesperson said: "We have a new system of shopping with queuing meaning we're static or standing still around for a lot longer.

"People should ensure that whatever property they are carrying such as handbag, purse or wallet is secure."