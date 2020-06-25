One of Kildare's oldest citizens dies peacefully in her sleep at home

The death has occurred of a woman in Castledermot who was in her 103rd year.

Eleanor Abbott (née Eager) Springfield passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday.



Eleanor was the beloved wife of her late husband George and much loved mother of Richard, Geraldine, Linda, Carole and David.

She will also be sadly missed by her loving sisters Betty and Trudy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren as well as nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral service will take place today.

Eleanorwill be laid to rest in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot this afternoon.

Members of the public are asked to please use this online Condolences link to offer the family their sympathies.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.