Clane road accident leads to driving ban and custody for Prosperous man

A man found driving with excess alcohol after being involved in a road accident appeared at Naas District Court on June 10.

John Dempsey, 33, whose address was given as Curryhills, Prosperous, was prosecuted for dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol on the Clane to Kilcock Road on November 23, 2019.

Sgt Jim Kelly recalled that one of the occupants of the other car suffered a broken leg in the accident.

He said a breath sample provided by the defendant returned a reading of 84 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Sgt McEvoy said there was no issue with insurance cover and the defendant had a previous conviction for driving with excess alcohol dating back to 2008.

Barrister Sarah Connolly conceded to Judge Desmond Zaidan that the offence is at the higher end of the scale.

She said the defendant had attended the cemetery around that time and his father had passed away not long before the accident.

Ms Connolly said the defendant did not recall much of the events leading up to the accident.

She also said the defendant was under a lot of pressure at the time because of the bereavement and he is also a carer for his mother who had a health issue.

Ms Connolly said the defendant deeply regrets the incident and he was exhausted and was not in his right mind at the time.

She said his mother relies on him and he works three days a week on a community employment scheme.

Judge Zaidan disqualified the defendant for three years and imposed five months in custody for driving with excess alcohol. He was also fined €500.

He also imposed a concurrent two year driving disqualification for dangerous driving.