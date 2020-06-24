Naas popular restaurant announces official closure

An official statement by Trax brasserie in Naas says that they 'will not be reopening due to covid 19 and the effects it has had on our business'.

Naas residents will be disappointed to know that Trax restaurant will be no more. Many have memories of the cosy restaurant with a fantastic and varied menu of food and wine.

On Monday, May 29, restaurants are reopening, and some pubs turned restaurants. It is anticipated that pubs will begin to reopen after July 7.