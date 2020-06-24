Naas residents to expect no water supplies or low pressure for few hours Thursday

Water conservation works are due to take place this Thursday in Naas, between 11pm – 2am.

Residents in the following areas may experience low pressure and or loss of supply. Newbridge Road South of Chadwicks Junction, Wentworth Apartments, Southern link Business Park, M7 Motor Park, Newhall Buisness park, Newhall to Victoria bridge, Ladytown, M7 interchange to Toughers Buisness Park.