Kildare County Council announces traffic restrictions on road starting this Monday
Emergency access and restricted local access
Kildare County Council gives notice that the L4009 Abbeylands, Castledermot, will have traffic control in place for essential road maintenance.
From next Monday, June 29, to Friday, July 3, between the hours of 8am and 6pm, essential road maintenance works will take place.
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. Emergency access and restricted local access will be maintained.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on