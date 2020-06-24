Threshold Ireland calling for Government extension for moratorium on rents increase during pandemic

Threshold Ireland says that there are families in rented accommodation who have been given notice, and people who can no longer afford their rent and have no alternative accommodation.

There are also reports of families being hit with ESB bills throughout the pandemic and struggling to pay them, with concerns about how to feed their children.

Calls are being made for a more reasonable extension from the Government for protection from evictions and rent increases.

The Dining Room, Newbridge, a charity which gives hot meals to families, is concerned that rising unemployment will put more pressure on their services.

Threshold Ireland said: "We’ve been firefighting on our clients’ behalf. It’s a very uncertain time. Emergency legislation is in place but, people are wondering what will happen when that is lifted."

As the public health advice is to stay at home when at all possible, our collective understanding of home as a refuge, where one is protected and safe, has taken on even greater meaning,” said Aideen Hayden, Chairperson of Threshold. “There are tenants living under the threat of forced eviction and the moratorium offers a layer of protection to these tenants. Unfortunately despite the moratorium, a small number of landlords have evicted tenants during this time, taking away their refuge. Additional supports are required to keep these tenants in their homes and hold these landlords to account."