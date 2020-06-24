LATEST: Council expects 'huge economic boost' from 46km Blueway route

Kildare County Council in conjunction with Laois County Council and Waterways Ireland will begin works next month on the proposed Barrow Blueway which will run from Lowtown in Kildare, through the towns of Rathangan, Monasterevin, and Vicarstown to Athy.

The constructed Blueway at Monasterevin

The planned upgrade is to provide a multi-use shared 46km off-road, flat accessible, public space and leisure route. The proposed upgrade will improve access to the beautiful Barrow Way, to include walkers, cyclists, wheelchairs users and families.

When the works are complete it is anticipated that the upgraded towpath will become a Blueway.

The proposed works are to commence on July 15th at Milltown Bridge, approximately 3km north of Athy, with localised closures to facilitate the upgrade of the towpath.

The duration of works along the towpath this year will be approximately 16 – 18 weeks.

The Council said the works will be carried out in accordance with all Environmental and Planning Conditions and under the oversight of an Ecological Clerk of Works, to ensure any potential negative environmental impacts are avoided and ecological mitigation is implemented in accordance with legislation and best practice.

A Council statement added: "This top tourist attraction is due to be complete early 2022 and will not only offer a huge economic boost, positively influencing economic growth opportunities, it will also increase that sense of community, create exciting opportunities for both recreation and ways to experience many of the community’s interesting places from new perspectives.

"The health benefits that the Barrow Blueway can offer are now more important than ever. Studies have shown that as little as 30 minutes a day of moderate intensity exercise, such as cycling, walking, and running can significantly improve a person’s mental and physical health.

"Providing opportunities for participation in these outdoor activities, close to where people live and work, is an important component of promoting healthy lifestyles for residents of an area."

Kildare County Council said it will keep the public updated as works to the proposed Barrow Blueway progress.

This project is funded by the Government of Ireland under Project Ireland 2040.

Fine Gael TD and chairman Martin Heydon said: "I’m delighted after a long campaign, public meetings, statutory processes and a €5m Government Grant that work is finally to commence on the Barrow Blueway from Lowtown near Robertstown through Rathangan, Monasterevin and Vicarstown to Athy next month.

"A huge boost for tourism across South Kildare."

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said: “The Blueway will breathe new life into Kildare towns and is due to be completed in early 2022, giving us a great new recreation amenity for ourselves and creating a top tourist destination for visitors.

"The economic and social benefits of this Blueway will be immense. It will give access to walkers, cyclists and wheelchair users and hopefully help us all maintain the extra levels of exercise we have been taking during lockdown.”

"I’d like to say well done to all who have worked so hard on this project to bring it to this point, all the officials in both Kildare and Laois County Councils and all the voluntary and community groups who have worked tirelessly on it.

There was great enthusiasm and a willingness to work together shown by these groups and by the people who attended the public meetings I held on the matter. We all look forward to seeing the project progress and to using the

Blueway in the future."