BREAKING: Man arrested over €25,000 cocaine seizure in Newbridge

A man in his late 40s is due to appear at Naas District Court this morning 24th June charged in relation to the seizure of €25,000 worth of cocaine at a house in Newbridge.

Gardaí attached to Kildare District Detective Unit and Gardaí attached to Kildare District Drugs Unit searched a house in the Piercetown area at 10.30pm last night. 

During the course of the search, cocaine with a street value in excess of €25,000 was discovered. 

A man in his late 40 was arrested at the house and detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

The man is due to appear at Naas District Court later today.